The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a royal order forming the Council of Royal Reserves under the chairmanship His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers, and the membership of the following:



1- Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



2- Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



3- Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



4- Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



5- Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud.



6- Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture.



7- Two specialists to be chosen by the Council's Chairman.