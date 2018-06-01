Riyadh- The President of the Southwest Asian Football Association (SAFA) Adel bin Mohammed Ezzat thanked, on behalf of the heads of the federations' member states, the President of the General Sports Authority Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, who is also and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, for his interest in the federation, citing the launch of the idea of the establishment of the federation, his honorary presidency, through providing all forms of support for the success of the new Asian sports body and agreeing to host its headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.





Ezzat stressed that the idea of Turki Al-Sheikh to establish the federation was launched from lofty and great goals, which called on member federations to adopt and interact with them and push them to reality. He praised the roles played by His Excellency to promote sports in general and football especially at the local, regional and international levels.





He added: «The steps we have accelerated, and our ambition is great in this union, and we hope to contribute through the Union in playing an important role in the development of Asian football according to the goals set.»