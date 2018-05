Jeddah- Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, received in Jeddah today the Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Morocco Abdulwafi Leftit.





During the meeting, ways of enhancing the current joint cooperation between the ministries of interior in the two countries as well as the latest developments at the international arena were discussed.





The meeting was attended by senior officials of the ministry of interior.