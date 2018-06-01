Ottawa- Saudi ambassador to Canada Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairy, who is also Dean of the Council of Ambassadors of the Arab League countries accredited to Canada, held a Ramadan Iftar in honor of the delegation of the Canadian Parliament which visited Palestine recently.





During the event, Al-Sudairy pointed out the importance of the delegation's visit to Palestine, stressing the Kingdom's steadfast and supportive positions on the issue of Palestine, Al-Quds and the Palestinian leadership, and stressing that the Kingdom has never hesitated to stand by the people of Palestine.





The ceremony was attended by a number of Canadian parliamentarians, a number of ambassadors of Islamic and Arab countries accredited to Canada, senior officials of the Canadian Foreign Ministry and heads of Islamic associations and centers in Canada.





All honorable guests expressed thanks to the Saudi government for its service to Islam and Muslims throughout the globe, wishing the Kingdom continued progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.