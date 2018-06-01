Cairo- Egypt, Jordan and Palestine, in a joint press release, warned today from catastrophic risks of the current continuing escalation in the Palestinian territories.





A joint statement issued following a consultative meeting of the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan together with the secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization as well as chiefs of intelligence authorities of the three countries reviewed the latest developments at the Palestinian arena.





The tripartite meeting called on the world community to present solutions to launch an effective international effort that conduces to the two-state solution of the Palestinian Israeli dispute according to the international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative.





The statement confirmed the Arab firm position towards the Arab identity of eastern Al-Quds holy city and the absolute rejection of any unilateral action aiming at altering the historic and legal status of the city, calling for executing the outcome of Al-Quds summit recently held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.