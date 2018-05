Madinah- Minister of Transport Dr. Nabil Al-Amoudi, who is also Chairman of the General Transport Authority, has thanked the Saudi leadership for the unlimited support for the project of Al-Haramain Express Train.





The minister's remarks came on the occasion of tomorrow's launch of the journey dedicated for citizens on Al-Haramain Express Train, which includes the entire route from Madinah to Makkah in the presence of the minister.