Jeddah- Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Culture, chaired the third meeting of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Culture in his office in Jeddah yesterday (Thursday).





Executive Chairman of the General Authority for Culture Eng. Ahmed bin Fahd Almazyad said that the meeting dealt with the future programs of the authority aimed at developing the cultural sector in the kingdom and enriching the Saudi cultural scene inside and outside the Kingdom.





He added that the meeting discussed many topics related to the plans and projects of the authority, the work accomplished and the topics on the agenda and took the necessary recommendations.