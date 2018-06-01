Jeddah- The Minister of Haj and Umra Dr. Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, received at his office in Jeddah today the Swiss Ambassador to the Kingdom Heinrich Schellenberg who came to bid him farewell on the occasion of the end of his term as ambassador of his country to the Kingdom.





During the meeting, he discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, particularly of pilgrims coming from Switzerland. The Swiss ambassador expressed his pleasure at the efforts being made by Government the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the pilgrims and visitors.





The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul-Fattah bin Sulaiman Mashat and a number of officials.