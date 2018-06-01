Aleppo- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed for the 14th day of the holy month of Ramadan, Ramadan food baskets and Iftar (Breaking-fast) to Syrian displaced people in the camps of rural region of Northern Aleppo, as part of the project of distributing 12760 Ramadan Food baskets and 10000 Iftar meals.





This comes in the context of the continuous support being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Center to the Syria people upon directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince to stand with Syrian people in their ongoing crisis.