Socotra - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues to provide emergency food and shelter assistance to those affected by Cyclone Mekunu, which caused a serious damage to the island.





The KSRelief distributed shelter and food assistance to the affected area, including 100 tents, 600 blankets, and 200 mats, as well as a distribution of a comprehensive package of basic and varied foodstuffs for 1080 beneficiaries.





These efforts come within the framework of the continuous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by KSRelief for Yemen upon directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, to stand by Yemen.