Riyadh - Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) recorded 32 new archaeological and historical sites in the National Antiquities Register during the first quarter of the current year 1439H (2018), bringing the total number of archaeological sites recorded to 8225 in different regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





It is worth mentioning that the antiquities and museums sector in the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) has established the National Register for the registration and documentation of archaeological and historical sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.