Niamey - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), handed over today 399 tons of relief aid including food, shelter and medical supplies, in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to provide in-kind assistance to the Niger's government.





The Center's team handed over assistance to Niger Prime Minister Brigi Rafini and Niger Minister of Humanitarian Action and Management of Disasters



Laouan Magagi who paid tribute to the Kingdom's efforts to serve humanity and the needy in the world, stressing strong ties between the two countries.





The handing-over ceremony was attended by Saudi Charge d'Affaires to Niger Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Ahmari.