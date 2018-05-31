Ainba - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed for the 14th day of the holy month of Ramadan 1,800 Ramadan food baskets in the Ainba Directorate of Berbera Governorate in Somalia Land, targeting 10,800 people in the drought-hit Governorate, which caused severe shortages of food.





The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Center for all affected and needy countries and peoples, including those affected by drought in Somalialand.