Al-Jawf / Shabwah / Sana'a / Hadhramaut / Al-Hudaydah/ Aden - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed for the 14th day of the holy month of Ramadan 1130 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals in a number of Al-Jawf's directorates to 150 families of people killed and wounded, 650 displaced people, 300 hospital patients, and 30 people with special needs.

KSRelief has distributed for the 14th day of the holy month of Ramadan 888 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals in a number of Shabwah's directorates to 397 displaced people, 108 people with special needs, 40 students, and 343 hospital patients.

KSRelief has distributed for the 14th day of the holy month of Ramadan 540 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals in Nihm Directorate, Sana'a, Yemen, to 240 families of people killed and wounded and 300 people with special needs.

KSRelief has distributed for the 14th day of the holy month of Ramadan 2662 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals in a number of Hadhramaut's directorates to 958 displaced people, 764 hospital patients, 840 people with special needs, and 100 students.

KSRelief has distributed for the 14th day of the holy month of Ramadan Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals to 833 displaced people in Aden, Yemen.

KSRelief has distributed today 900 food baskets in Hays Districts, Al-Hudaydah Governorate, Yemen, to 5400 beneficiaries, as part of 22273 food baskets dedicated to the Governorate.

This aid comes within the framework of distributing 264,080 Iftar meals targeting 13 Yemeni governorates.





This distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Center for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 260 projects.