Madinah - Ministry of Health pointed out that it has provided preventive services for more than 1,700,000 (one million seven hundred thousand) visitors from all over the world through Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah as of the beginning of the Umrah season 1439H.





The Ministry's statistics showed that from the start of the holy month of Ramadan this year, there are more than 120,000 beneficiaries of preventive services at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport.