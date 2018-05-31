Jeddah - His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, met here today with President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi of the Republic of Yemen. During the meeting, they discussed latest developments on the Yemeni arena as well as humanitarian relief for the Yemeni people.





The meeting was attended by Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Mousaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Chief of General Intelligence, Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan and a number of officials.