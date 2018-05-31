Riyadh- Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir received today a delegation of senior officials of the French Foreign Ministry, headed by the Director of the North Africa and Middle East Department Jerome Bonnafont.





During the meeting, a number of regional and international issues were reviewed as well as the Kingdom's pioneering humanitarian, relief and development help provided to the brotherly Yemeni people and ways of enhancing joint cooperation in this regard. The meeting was attended by a number of officials.