Zanzibar- Head of the Government of Zanzibar Dr. Ali Mohamed Shein received today at the Presidential Headquarters Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah and Guidance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who is currently visiting Zanzibar.





At the beginning of the meeting, President Ali Mohamed welcomed Sheikh Saleh Al Al-Sheikh, stressing that this visit opens new horizons for friendly relations between the Kingdom and Zanzibar, referring to the historical relations between the two countries.





For his part, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah and Guidance thanked the President of Zanzibar for the hospitality accorded to him. He pointed out to him the care of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for Zanzibar, especially in the fields of religion and education.





The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials of the Zanzibar government and the Saudi Ambassador to Tanzania Mohamed Mansour Al-Malik.





The Minister of Islamic Affairs arrived earlier in Zanzibar and was received by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Zanzibar Haroon Ali Sulaiman and a number of officials.