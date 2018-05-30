Marib / Lahij / Sana'a / Al Jawf / Hadhramaut -King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed for the 13th day of the holy month of Ramadan 1345 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals to 400 displaced people, 50 people with special needs, 720 hospital patients and 175 students in Marib Governorate, Yemen.

KSRelief has distributed for the 13th day of the holy month of Ramadan 700 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals to 550 displaced people and 150 hospital patients in Lahij Governorate, Yemen.

KSRelief has distributed for the 13th day of the holy month of Ramadan 648 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals to 268 displaced people and 280 patients in Dhale Governorate, Yemen.

KSRelief has distributed for the 13th day of the holy month of Ramadan 540 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals to 240 families of martyrs and injured and 300 people with special needs in Sana'a Governorate, Yemen.

KSRelief has distributed for the 13th day of the holy month of Ramadan 1080 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals to 150 families of martyrs and injured, 600 displaced people, 300 patients and 30 people with special needs in Al Jawf Governorate, Yemen.

KSRelief has distributed for the 13th day of the holy month of Ramadan 3298 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals to 1664 displaced people, 40 people with special needs and 100 students in Hadhramaut Governorate, Yemen.

This aid comes within the framework of distributing 264,080 Iftar meals targeting 13 Yemeni governorates.

The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by the Center for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 260 projects.