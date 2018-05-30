In presence of Minister of Housing Dr. Majid Al-Hogail, the Shura Council held here today its 42nd ordinary session under chairmanship of Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh.At the outset of the session, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh affirmed the importance of housing for all citizens.For his part, the Minister of Housing stressed the important role of the council in supporting the ministries in order to carry out achievements and raise the level of performance.Dr. Al-Hogail highlighted the Housing Ministry's achievements, programs and initiatives.