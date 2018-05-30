MIAMI — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to impersonating a member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family to orchestrate several fraud schemes involving theft of millions of dollars.

Anthony Gignac went by the name of “Sultan Bin Khaild Al-Saud”, as he pretended to be a Saudi royal, and stole $8 million from 26 people over the past two years.

Gignac, who pleaded guilty to impersonating a foreign government official, identity theft and fraud.

Miami federal prosecutors said in a news release Tuesday that 47-year-old Anthony Gignac admitted using various aliases making it appear he was a Saudi royal and even drove a Ferrari with diplomatic license plates. Prosecutors say he faces a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty last week.

Authorities say Gignac and others used the fake Saudi royal identity to persuade investors to put up millions of dollars for purported business opportunities that didn’t exist. Gignac also attempted to use his false identity to buy a Miami hotel and had the nameplate “Sultan” on his condominium’s front door.

The 47-year-old said he and his co-conspirators lived lavishly, purchasing Ferraris, Rolls Royces, Rolex watches, Cartier jewelry and luxury property.

“Gignac was given gifts, including expensive paintings and jewelry, based on his false representations,” according to the US attorney’s office.

Gignac was arrested in November 2018 when he flew from London to New York on a fake passport with another person’s name.