Amman - The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Jordan held a cultural evening on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan attended by a number of Arab diplomatic officials and Jordanian media personnel.





Saudi Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Turki received yesterday evening, Minister of State for Media Affairs and official spokesman of the Jordanian government, Mohammad Al-Momani and a number of officials, media and academic Jordanian personnel in addition to a number of Arab ambassadors accredited to Jordan, and they reviewed Saudi-Jordanian relations and developments in the region, especially the Palestinian issue and Iranian interventions in Arab countries.