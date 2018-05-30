Cox's Bazar - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) distributed in the 13th day of the holy month of Ramadan 500 Ramadan food baskets to Rohingya refugees in Guandum camp and 700 Ramadan food baskets at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.



This distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being implemented by KSrelief to support the needy people in several countries, including the displaced Rohingya in Myanmar and refugees in Bangladesh.