Jeddah - National Commercial Bank announces that the Board of Directors in its meeting on Tuesday 14/09/1439 (as per Um Al Qura calendar) approved to appoint Mr. Faisal Omar Alsakkaf as Chief Executive Officer of the bank starting from Friday 17/09/1439 (as per Um Al Qura calendar) corresponding to 01/06/2018.

Mr. Alsakkaf holds a Master degree of Business Administration and Bachelor degree of Economics from Harvard University, USA. Also, he has over 30 years of senior management experience in bank and financial institutions.