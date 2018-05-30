Jeddah - His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Chairman of the Council for Economic Affairs and Development, chaired here today the meeting of the Council of Economic Affairs and Development.





During the meeting, the Council reviewed a number of economic and developmental issues, including the presentation by the Ministerial Committee for Traffic Safety on its achievements and plans to reduce traffic accidents and key initiatives to activate the traffic safety system.





The Council was briefed on the report submitted by the Ministry of Finance on the digital transformation of government resource management, the Electronic Services Financial Portal project (Etimad) platform and the unified system of government resource management.





The Council also discussed the presentation of the National Transformation Program 2020, which includes the plan of implementation of the program and the governance of the action procedures.





The presentation included a description of the scope of the program, which aims to develop the governmental action and establish the infrastructure necessary to achieve the objectives and aspirations of the vision of Saudi Arabia 2030.





The Council has taken the necessary recommendations on these issues.