Paris - The Formula 1 Monaco 2018 hosted the «Pagani Zonda», the world's most expensive car, after the international artist Shalimar Sharbatli added more to its exterior look with her creativity. With a magical touch and an attractive look, the car Pagani Zonda looked like the world's most expensive and famous car, where after the international artist Shalimar Sharbatli finished painting it, the car was turned into an artistic painting.



During the annually opening of the Formula 1 World Grand Prix, «2018» held in Monaco, France and in the presence of Terry Crivito, the Minister of Economy of the province of Monaco, the world's top car designers, and the representatives of the French media, the international artist Shalimar Sharbatli celebrated her latest works of art on cars according to the term of «Moving Art», which she specializes in and made famous.



What makes the celebrations special this year is the tri-collaboration between Pajani, the owner of the most popular and expensive car lines with Zonda selling at $ 3.5 million, Fujlezu designing exclusive interior leather for cars and private planes, and international artist Shalimar Sharbatli who turned the car into a master piece with her art.



The international artist Shalimar Sharbatli mentioned the importance of this experience at this time in her artistic career, pointing out her pleasure for the “Moving Art" to become a focus and grabbing everyone’s attention, and became an added aesthetic value to the luxurious interior and exterior design. Adding: “What increases my happiness is that everyone is talking about me not as a woman or a Muslim but as an artist, with the language of art that has no barriers.”



She also said that the car was designed to be placed in the Pagani Museum, which was founded by Horacio Pagani, the owner and founder of Pagani Motor Company, to commemorate the Zonda car, which is considered as the fastest and most expensive car in the world, estimated at 3.5 million dollars, this car will tour from France to Italy, to end up at the Pagani Museum.