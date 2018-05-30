The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the session held by the Cabinet at Al-Salam palace in Jeddah on Tuesday evening.At the outset of the meeting, the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques briefed the Cabinet on the outcome of his meeting with the GCC secretary general Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani during which a number of issues taking place at the Arab Gulf region were reviewed.In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following the meeting, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, Minister of Culture and Information, explained that the Cabinet reviewed a host of reports on different issues as well as the developments of incidents, and lauded the relief efforts being exerted by King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSrelief) during the holy month of Ramadan, offering Ramadan foodstuffs to needy brothers in Yemen, the inflicted in Syria, the Syrian refugees and the displaced in Lebanon and Jordan, the drought-hit in The Sudan, the needy in Somalia and Myanmar, the Mekunu-cyclone-stricken people and the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, totaling tens of thousands of Ramadan food baskets aiming to mitigate the humanitarian crises they are facing.The Cabinet confirmed that the support and assistance being provided by the Kingdom emanates from its feeling of shouldering the responsibility of standing by the side of whoever was subject to humanitarian crisis, extending support and assistance bridges to the needy communities and countries, a position that upgraded the Kingdom to stand up in the forefront of the world's humanitarian and developmental providers, noting in this regard, that the humanitarian, developmental and social assistance the Kingdom has extended to the Palestinian brotherly people from 2000 to 2018 worth more than $ six billion, embodies the keenness of the Kingdom to provide all forms of assistance and support for the Palestinian people since its unification in confirmation to the deep-rooted ties binding the two peoples of the Kingdom and Palestine.The Cabinet expressed the Kingdom's strong condemnation of the suicide bombing in the Shula area west of Baghdad, reiterating the Kingdom's solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Iraq against all forms of terrorism and extremism, and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Iraq, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.On the domestic level, the Cabinet referred to the positive results contained in the first quarterly report of the performance of the general budget for the year 2018, noting the strenuous efforts exerted to achieve the strategic objectives of the Kingdom vision 2030 and addressing the challenges that it may face. The Cabinet also welcomed the statement issued by the mission of experts of the International Monetary Fund who visited the kingdom for the Article IV consultations, and which predicted an improvement in growth for the current and medium term and progress in the implementation of ambitious reforms within the vision of Saudi Arabia 2030.Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad said that the Cabinet reviewed the topics on its agenda, including some co-studied by the Shura Council. The Cabinet concluded the following:First:The Cabinet authorized the Minister of the Interior, or his deputy, to discuss with the Indian side a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of India in the fight against the illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its smuggling, sign it and then submit the final signed version to complete the formal procedures.Second:The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, or his deputy, to discuss with the Singaporean side a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of environmental protection and water resources management between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources of the Republic of Singapore, sign it and then submit the final signed version to complete the formal procedures.Third:The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, or his deputy, to discuss with the Iraqi side a draft memorandum of understanding in the fields of electrical energy between the Governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Iraq, sign it and then submit the final signed version for completion of the formal procedures.Fourth:The Cabinet authorized the President of General Auditing Bureau, or his deputy, to discuss with the Iraqi side a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of accounting, auditing and professional work between the General Auditing Bureau of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Board of Supreme Audit of the Republic of Iraq, sign it and then submit the final signed version for completion of the formal procedures.Fifth:Following a recommendation of the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, the Cabinet approved the organization of King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah).Sixth:The Cabinet approved the anti-harassment crime law.Seventh:The Cabinet amended a number of articles of the civil service policy.Eighth:The Cabinet added paragraph (2) to article (12) of the Basic Regulations for Social Houses, issued by the Cabinet's Resolution No. (86) dated on 9/2 / 1436 H, and the addition of an article (Article XII bis) to the regulations of social welfare houses, issued by the Cabinet's Resolution No. (322) dated on 14/9 / 1434 H, and the addition of Article (29 bis) to the Basic Regulations of programs of rehabilitation of disabled persons, issued by Cabinet's Resolution No. (34) and dated on 10/3/1400, as described in the resolution.Ninth:The Cabinet approved the city of Riyadh as one of the local data centers (2030) for the cities of the world, and authorized the Chairman of the Supreme Commission for the Development of Riyadh, or his deputy, to negotiate and sign the necessary agreement in this regard with the World Council on City Data.Tenth:The Cabinet approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the National Information Center under the chairmanship of His Royal Highness the Vice President of the Council of Ministers, as explained in the resolution.Eleventh:Following a recommendation of the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, the Cabinet approved the organization of Saudi Intellectual Property Authority.Twelfth:The Cabinet approved promotions and appointments at the 15th and 14th ranks as follows:1 - Abdullatif bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Al-Sheikh is appointed as Administrative Adviser (15th rank) at Attorney General's Office.2 - Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Rassi is promoted as Ambassador at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.3 - Fahd bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Abisi is promoted as Secretary General of Court (14th rank) at Supreme Court of Ministry of Justice.4 - Abdullah bin Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Rikayan is promoted as Director General of Education in the Eastern Region (14th rank) at the Ministry of Education.5 - Hamoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hamoud Al-Ruwais Al-Otaibi is promoted as Director General of the Minister's Office (14th rank) at Ministry of Culture and Information.The Cabinet was briefed on a number of general issues on its agenda and issued relevant instructions.-- SPA