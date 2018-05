Cairo - The Muslim World League (MWL) has launched a series of relief and development projects in the Arab Republic of Egypt as part of a massive and diversified program of relief and sustainable development, which includes the establishment of drinking water purification plants, the provision of financial allocations to orphans, Ramadan baskets and housing units for the needy.



The projects targeted needy Egyptians and Syrians, and poor students coming to study along with their families.