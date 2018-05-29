Manama - Bahrain All Share Index has closed at 1,260.47 points marking a decrease of 2.71 points below the previous closing.





This decrease was due to the fall in the Commercial Banks Sector and,Services Sector. Bahrain lslamic Index has closed at 980.84 points marking a decrease of 7.13 points below the previous closing. Results indicated that 40 equity transactions took place with a volume of 1,651,910 worth BD 265,303.





Results also indicated that three equity REIT took place with a volume of 90,000 worth BD 9,000 representing 3.28% of the total value of securities traded.



Investors traded mainly in the Commercial Banks Sector representing 46.37% of the total value of securities traded.