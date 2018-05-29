Marib - A delegation of the French Parliament, accompanied by the French Ambassador to Yemen, visited here today the rehabilitation center for children recruited by Iran's Houthi militia to involve in the war in Yemen.





The delegation was briefed on the damage caused to the building by the Houthi militia, which was attacked by Katyusha rockets earlier this month.



They listened to the stories of children who were taken by the Houthi militia to the fighting fronts in a number of Yemeni governorates, as well as the psychological and physical effects that occurred during their recruitment.





The rehabilitation project for children recruited and affected by the war in Yemen, funded by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid. In accordance with international standards, it rehabilitates recruited children psychologically, socially and educationally.