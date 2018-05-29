Jeddah — Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry denied French President Emmanuel Macron’s claim that the Kingdom held Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri captive last November, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.



“What French President said in an interview with channel BFM TV that the Kingdom has detained Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is incorrect,” an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.



The source said the Kingdom would continue to support Prime Minister Hariri and the stability and security of Lebanon with all means.



“All the evidence confirms that what is pulling Lebanon and the region toward instability is Iran and its tools like the Hezbollah terrorist militia which was involved in the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri and the killing of two French citizens in Lebanon,” the statement said.



“Iran is also providing weapons and ballistic missiles to terrorist militias including Houthis who are launching these missiles on Saudi cities,” it said.



The official source said the Kingdom is looking forward to working with French President Macron to confront the forces of chaos and destruction in the region being led by Iran and its tools.