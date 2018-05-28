Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Djibouti to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddin Said Bamakhrama and heads of the diplomatic groups accredited to the Kingdom including Eritrean Ambassador and Head of African Group Mohammed Omar Mahmoud, Omani Ambassador and Head of Arab Group Ahmed Bin Hilal Al-Busaidy, Argentinian Ambassador and Head of South American Group Jaime Sergio Cerda, Austrian Ambassador and Head of European Group Gregor Kossler, Singaporean Ambassador and Head of Asian Group Lawrence Anderson, Australian Ambassador and Head of Oceania Group Ralph King, and Canadian Ambassador and Head of North American Group Dennis Horak. The King also received Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani.