Riyadh — A SR 200 fine will be imposed on any person who smokes in places where smoking is banned, according to executive director for communication and awareness at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) Abdul Rahman Al-Sultan.



Facilities and companies where the SFDA anti-smoking regulations and executive bylaw have been implemented will incur fines between SR5,000 and SR20,000 for every violation of the rules and regulations except specifically mentioned penalties.



Smoking is banned in companies and factories supervised by SFDA.



Smoking is also prohibited in places allocated for manufacturing, preparing and packaging food and beverages and warehouses to store medicine and foodstuff.



Smoking is not allowed in vehicles transporting medicines, medical equipment, foodstuff and beverages.



Anti-smoking regulations also apply in mobile medical clinics, health centers, labs, pharmacies and other such facilities.



The SFDA defined smoking as the smoking of tobacco and its derivatives which include cigarettes, cigars, and the substances used in hubbly-bubbly and shisha (water pipe) and any products in which tobacco is an ingredient.



The places allocated for smoking should fulfill the conditions mentioned in the anti-smoking executive bylaw.



The SFDA recently set up a department to specifically focus on tobacco products.



It is also receiving applications for licenses to set up labs for testing and analyzing tobacco and its products.