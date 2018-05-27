RIYADH – The Saudi Air Defense Systems for protecting Abha International Airport detected an unidentified flying object at 13:45 hours Saturday. It was intercepted and destroyed in line with the engagement rules, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the official spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col. Turki Al-Malki as stating Saturday evening.



On examining the fragments of the flying object, specialists in the Joint Coalition Forces concluded that it was a drone bearing Iranian hallmarks launched by Houthi militias.



The “Qassif/Ababeel” drone was trying to target the civilian airport, which is protected under humanitarian international law, Al-Malki said.



The falling fragments caused slight damage without casualties.



Col. Al-Malki said: “Close and continuous follow up by the Coalition’s Joint Forces Command led to targeting the terrorists responsible for assembling and rigging drones in a workshop. After leaving the workshop, they were followed, kept under close surveillance and eliminated in Yemen’s Saada city in Saada governorate.”



Al-Malki stressed that the Coalition’s Joint Forces Command will strike with an iron fist whoever is involved in terrorist acts threatening the safety and security of citizens and expatriates as well as the Kingdom’s economic and vital capabilities.