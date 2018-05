Mafraq - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed for the 9th day of the holy month of Ramadan scores of Ramadan food baskets to 856 Syrian refugee families in Mafraq governorate of Jordan.





The distribution comes within the framework of the Center's projects being provided to the displaced of Syrian people inside and Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries to alleviate their sufferings due to the current crisis in their country.