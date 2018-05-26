Kurdufan - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed for the 9th day of the holy month of Ramadan 2700 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals and 420 food baskets to the displaced people moving from areas of drought and conflicts to Rashad area of Kurdufan targeting 4800 displaced people.





This distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief to all needy and affected peoples and countries, including Sudan.