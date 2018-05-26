Berbera - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed for the 9th day of the holy month of Ramadan 930 of Ramadan food baskets in Bilbahr directorate in Berbera governorate of Somaliland targeting 5580 people in this directorate stricken by drought which caused severe shortages of food.





The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by the Center to all affected and needy countries and peoples, including those affected by the drought in Somaliland.