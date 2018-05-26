Marib / Al-Jouf / Aden - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed for the 9th day of the holy month of Ramadan about 1395 Iftar (breaking-fast) meals in Ma'rib city of Ma'rib governorate of Yemen targeting 625 displaced people, 50 people with special needs and 720 patients in the city's hospitals.

KSrelief has distributed for the 9th day of the holy month of Ramadan about 1150 Iftar (breaking-fast) meals in Al-Gheel and Al-Hazm directorates of Al-Jouf governorate of Yemen targeting 150 families of the wounded and martyrs, 680 displaced people, 290 patients in the hospitals and 30 people with special needs.

KSRelief has distributed for the 9th day of the holy month of Ramadan 833 Iftar (breaking-fast) Meals in Al-Mansoura and Khor Makassar Directorates in Aden governorate of Yemen targeting 208 displaced people and 553 patients in the directorate hospitals.

The distribution comes within the framework of 260 humanitarian projects being provided until now by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief to Yemeni people. However, the distribution comes within the framework of a project to distribute 264,080 Iftar meals targeting 13 Yemeni governorates.