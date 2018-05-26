Riyadh - Executive Director of Albalsam international Organization, Dr. Emad bin Abdullah Bukhari has extended thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince for their efforts in facilitating the mission of the international humanitarian organization in Yemen, appreciating the logistical support being provided by Arab Coalition forces led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Organization.





During its current visit, Albalsam international Organization aims to perform 10 open heart surgeries and 90 interventional therapeutic catheterizations as well as to examine and treat 200 people in radiology clinics and departments.

This came after the positive results achieved by Al-Balsam in the successful treatment of heart patients in Yemen (Mukalla) during the month of May and its conducting many heart surgeries for some patients in need, including (12) open heart surgery and (125) catheterization for adults and adults.





It also came at the request received by the Organization from the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population based on a request from Nabd El Hayat Center located in the city of Mukalla on the need to urgent surgeries for other numbers of heart patients in need.





The provision of the logistical support being needed by Al-Balsam International Organization comes as a continuation of the ongoing efforts of the Arab Coalition being led by the Kingdom to grant permits to international humanitarian organizations and associations and facilitate their entry into Yemeni territories.





It also comes within the comprehensive humanitarian operations plan of Arab Coalition Forces in Yemen to alleviate Yemeni people suffering due to the war being waged against them by Iranian-backed Al-Houthi militias.