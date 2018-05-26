JEDDAH – Under the aegis of the Minister of Culture and Information and Chairman of the Executive Office for the Council of Arab Ministers of Information Dr. Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad, the Ministry of Culture and Information organized an Iftar party for Arab journalists on Thursday evening in Jeddah.



Chairman of the Supreme Council for Organizing Information in Egypt Makram Muhammad Ahmed; Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Bin Mutahar Al-Iryani; Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League and Chairwoman of the Information Sector Dr. Haifa Shaker Abu Ghazalah; Director General of the National Council for Information in the UAE Mansour Ibrahim Al-Mansouri and a number of editors-in-chief of Arabic and English newspapers and leading intellectuals, thinkers and writers from the Kingdom and the Arab world attended.



Dr. Al-Awwad welcomed the guests, thanking them for responding to the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Information aiming to bring them together in a fraternal atmosphere.



He lauded the activities held last year by the Council of Arab Ministers that dealt with many issues, most important of which is the Palestinian cause, which is deemed the first cause in the agenda of the Arab media and Arab Ministers of Information.



Dr. Al-Awwad said: “All are exerting efforts to coordinate joint Arab action, but when important Arab causes of concern to every Arab in the Arab world come up, we don’t find unified messages. Views differ and amidst this situation the real message is lost.”



He stressed the importance of the Arab Information Code of Honor that aims to enhance credibility and stop people from creating stories and fabricating facts.



Al-Awwad reminded the attendees on the results of the recent Arab Information Ministers meeting, where the decision on choosing Riyadh as the Arab Information Capital for 2018/2019 was taken. He expressed the hope that this year will see achievements that would enhance Riyadh’s strategic status at all levels.



Meanwhile, the guests expressed their great happiness on the gathering and valued the Kingdom’s role in supporting the Arab causes.



Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League and Chairwoman of the Information Sector Dr. Haifa Shaker Abu Ghazalah said: “The Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad is the Chairman of the executive committee for the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, and the Kingdom has been elected as Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Arab Information. It is expected the Kingdom will chair the Ministerial Council for Arab Ministers. Therefore, the Kingdom will have obtained three positions, hence, reflecting the importance and strategic position of the Kingdom.”