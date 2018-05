Hong Kong - Saudi Consul General to Hong Kong Omar Bakhit bin Nasser Al-Bunyan held here yesterday the annual iftar (breakfast) ceremony for the holy month of Ramadan, in the presence of heads of diplomatic missions of the Arab and Muslim countries accredited to Hong Kong.





The attendees expressed their thanks to Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, appreciating the Kingdom's efforts in serving Islam and Muslims around the world.