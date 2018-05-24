Jeddah - An adorable story caught our attention on Tuesday morning and it involves a German post-doctorate student at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and her parents love.

A post-doctorate student, Isabelle Schulz, who has been in KAUST for the last four years was visited by her parents from Germany.

Sounds like a normal tale, right?

Except they did it by CAR ride that took 9,000 kilometres from Germany to Thuwal.

If that's not love, we don't know what is.

This was all possible thanks to their 12-year-old trustworthy Cruiser and their love for travel and exploration

Her parents Manfred and Doris were always globetrotting around the world and according to KAUST News, they even moved from Switzerland to Riyadh many years ago, then to Algeria. Young Isabelle took a liking with traveling through North Africa and the Middle East so she decided to come back to the Kingdom when an opportunity presented itself.