Muscat - Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) today lost (22.5) points, comprising a decline by (0.49%) to close at (4556.70) points, compared to the last session, which stood at (4579.24).





The trading value today stood at (RO 1,810,892), comprising a rise by (37.6%) compared to the last session, which stood at (RO1,316.145). The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by (0.122%) to reach about (RO17.48).