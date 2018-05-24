Al-Hudaydah/ Shabwa - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed today food baskets in Al-Khawkhah and Hays Districts, Al-Hudaydah Governorate, Yemen, as apart of 3000 food baskets dedicated to the Districts for 12,000 beneficiaries, out of a total 22273 food baskets for the Governorate.



This distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Center for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 260 projects.

(KSRelief) has distributed for the 6th day of the holy month of Ramadan 820 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals to 820 displaced people in Al-Khawkhah Districts, Al-Hudaydah Governorate, Yemen.

(KSRelief) has also distributed for the 6th day of the holy month of Ramadan 1000 Iftar (breaking-fast) meals in Atiq and Habban Directorates in Shabwa governorate of Yemen targeting 600 displaced people, 120 people with special needs and 280 patients in hospitals.

The distribution comes within the framework of a project to distribute 264,080 Iftar meals targeting 13 Yemeni governorates.