Khartoum - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed for the sixth day of the holy month of Ramadan 2000 Iftar (Breaking-fast) meals and 600 food baskets to 5000 displaced people moving from areas of drought and conflicts to Jebal Aulia, Khartoum, Sudan.





This distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Center for all needy and affected countries and peoples.