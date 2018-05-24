Jeddah - The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, have sent a cable of congratulations to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of the Republic of Zambia on the anniversary of African Freedom Day.



The King wished the President permanent good health and happiness and the Government and people of Zambia steady progress and prosperity.