Jeddah - The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, have sent a cable of congratulations to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussain of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince, wished the Jordanian King permanent good health and happiness and the Government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan steady progress and prosperity.



The King praised distinguished relations between the two sisterly countries and their peoples, expressing his keenness on enhancing them in all fields.