LOS ANGELES - Barack and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series with Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service announced on Tuesday.



The former first couple have launched Higher Ground Productions to produce a variety of content for the video streamer, possibly including scripted series, documentaries and features.



«One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,» Obama, who served two terms in the White House from 2009, said in a statement.



«That's why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix. We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.»



The Obamas already have a large social media presence - a combined 150 million followers on Twitter and Instagram - but the deal will see their influence boosted significantly by Netflix's 125 million subscribers in 190 countries.



«Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world's most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,» said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.