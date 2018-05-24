Madinah - The Agency of General Presidency for the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs has been providing all necessary services to the large number of visitors during the holy month of Ramadan so that they can pray in ease and comfort. Enough copies of the Holy Qur’an have been provided, water sprayers are cooling the outer courtyards, visitors are being guided to entry gates and the huge crowd is being properly managed during prayer times. The provision of Iftar meals in the squares of the Prophet’s Mosque and Zamzam water to visitors enhances the sublime atmosphere.