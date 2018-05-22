BEIJING - Global stock markets were mixed today (Tuesday), AP reported. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.1 percent to 7,867.80 points and Germany's DAX added 7 points to 13,085.25. France's CAC 40 lost 4 points to 5,633.53. On Monday, the FTSE 100 gained 1 percent and the CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent, while the German market was closed. On Wall Street, the future for the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.2 percent and that for the Standard & Poor's 500 index advanced 0.1 percent.





The Shanghai Composite Index spent most of the day in negative territory before closing up 0.5 points at 3,214.35. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.2 percent to 22,960.34. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 tumbled 0.7 percent to 6,041.90 and India's Sensex added 0.1 percent to 34,646.42. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for holidays. Benchmarks in New Zealand, Southeast Asia declined.





Benchmark U.S. crude gained 37 cents to $72.71 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract jumped 98 cents on Monday to close at $72.35. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 54 cents to $79.76 per barrel in London. It added 71 cents the previous session to $79.22.



The dollar declined to 110.96 yen from Monday's 111.03 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1826 from $1.1791.